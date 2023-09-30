Producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules regret ending John Kramer’s life in the third installment of Saw.

The executive producers of the new Saw X movie, Mark Burg y Oren Kouleswho have been with the successful franchise since it took its first steps, have addressed the fact about the premature decision to kill Jigsaw in Saw III. Released in 2006, the third installment of Saw stars John Kramer played Tobin Bell, also known as Jigsaw, returning with much deadlier traps. In this case, Jigsaw kidnaps a doctor to stay alive and continue with their macabre games. John Kramer He ends up dying due to his cancer in the film, but would continue to return in almost all subsequent installments through various time devices.

Now while Saw X comes to theaters, Burg and Koules reflect on the decision to kill Jigsaw in Saw III in an interview that has been full of interesting revelations. If they had known how long the franchise was going to last, it seems like they would have approached the character in a completely different way. This is what they said about it.

If I had it to do over, maybe I wouldn’t have killed Tobin Bell in Saw III. The premature death of John Kramer could have been a terrible mistake.

Although he definitely dies in the third film, Jigsaw has remained a fixture throughout the franchise.. His interesting character has appeared regularly in subsequent sequels in the form of flashbacks, which makes the timeline of the saw franchise seems to be a bit confusing. Generally speaking, it is best to watch movies in the order in which they were released, but it is true that the numerous flashbacks can make the events of the story seem out of order to the viewer.

The latest film appears to reset the Saw timeline in a way that could be a permanent solution. Saw X takes place three weeks after the original saw movie, and follows cancer-stricken Kramer as he travels to Mexico City in search of an experimental treatment method that is particularly promising. But even in his vulnerable state of health, it’s impossible to resist the idea of ​​creating a new series of death traps for those people who do not appreciate their life.

