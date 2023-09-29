The new version of Savant Ascent – ​​REMIX releases today on PC (Steam) in a formula that adds two levels to it, thus extending the enjoyment and longevity of the work developed by DP-Studio. After the Anniversary Edition, also published on PC, the Owlboy author team has embellished the experience.

Challenging and not to be underestimated at all, Savant Ascent – ​​Remix was tastefully reviewed by our Nicholas. The production also includes unreleased tracks from the album released on September 15th well before today’s release of the video game.

