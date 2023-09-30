loading…

US President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo/The New Arab

RIYADH – Arab Saudi determined to reach a military agreement with United States of America (US) which requires Washington to defend the kingdom in return for normalizing relations with Israel . This was revealed by three sources familiar with the negotiations.

“Riyadh will not delay the deal even if Israel does not offer major concessions to the Palestinians in their bid for statehood,” said the source as quoted by The New Arab, Saturday (30/9/2023).

A pact may fall short of the NATO-style defense guarantees that Saudi Arabia initially sought when the issue was first discussed between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Joe Biden during the US president’s visit to the Gulf Kingdom in July 2022.

Instead, US sources said the agreement may look like agreements Washington makes with Asian countries or, if the agreement does not gain approval from the US Congress, it could be similar to the US agreement with Bahrain, where the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet is based. Such an agreement would not require congressional support.

Washington could also sweeten any deal by designating Saudi Arabia as a Major Non-NATO Ally, a status already granted to Israel, the US source said.

But all sources said Saudi Arabia would not accept less binding US guarantees of protection if it faced an attack, such as the Sept. 14, 2019 missile attack on its oil sites that rocked world markets.

Riyadh and Washington blamed Iran, the kingdom’s regional rival, for the attack although Tehran denied any role.

A US official, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, said that the parameters of the defense pact were still being discussed, adding that what was being discussed was not an alliance treaty or anything like that.

“This will be a mutual defense understanding, not a full agreement,” he said.