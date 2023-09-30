The Milan midfielder played his best season at Chelsea with the current Lazio coach: “I played in my position, I was free and carefree.” And today they find themselves against each other

30 September – MILAN

In the end they will meet again at San Siro. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Maurizio Sarri, against each other. The big match on Saturday’s championship pits the Rossoneri midfielder against the coach with whom he enjoyed the best year of his career at Chelsea. 2018/19 season: 40 games, 10 goals, 5 assists and a Europa League win with the Blues. In between, the coach’s attempts to bring him to Rome. To make him his squire again in Serie A.

I’ll step back. Loftus-Cheek arrived at Milan in the summer, after a long courtship by the Rossoneri. For months, Pioli and the management had identified him as the perfect element to give muscle, dynamism and quality to the midfield, filling the void left by Kessie last season. Ruben received the message and at the Rossoneri he clarified everyone’s ideas from the first day at Milanello. With courageous thoughts, personality and some memories that are always alive to present themselves to Italy with a precise reference. The one to the best season of his career, with a dutiful thanks to Maurizio Sarri: “he was the best coach I met in London. That year was incredible. I played in my favorite position, I was free and carefree”. With Pioli, in the first Zoom calls he also touched on this topic: “At Chelsea, both with Sarri and in the Academy, we played with the 4-3-3. It’s the formation in which I feel best”. In the new Milan he has also fitted in brilliantly for this reason, thus far scoring a goal and 2 assists in 6 games.

Before Milan’s attack, a mix of “ifs” and “buts” could have brought him to Rome. Again from his mentor Sarri, who in more than a few transfer sessions had pushed to have him at Lazio and rebuild the harmony with him in London, revealing the background in a recent interview with Sportitalia: “When I coached him he was a crack at world level, he has grown exponentially and is a boy of great intelligence and professionalism. If he is physically well, which is one of the limits he has had so far, he is a world player. I had thought about it for Lazio, but then we have to talk about salaries of the Premier League and we are having conversations that are out of reach for us.” A question of unsuccessful attempts and sliding doors, which created another story without, however, affecting mutual respect.

The Rossoneri midfielder reiterates this whenever he can. In mid-September, for example, he spoke like this to Dazn: “With Sarri and Conte I always had the feeling that they wanted to help me improve as much as possible. I discovered that Italian coaches want this, no matter your age or where you come from “. And a few days ago, after the success against Cagliari signed by the first center with the Milan shirt, he had not hidden the growing emotion for the San Siro crossroads: “he was the first to believe in me, it’s nice to meet again” . The hug upon entering the pitch is a given. Then, Milan-Lazio will pit them against each other. Just for a few hours.

