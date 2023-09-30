Arnautovic’s injury shortens rotations: with the need to rest Lautaro, the Chilean returns from the 1st minute with Inter a year and seven months after the last time

A year and seven months (plenty of time) after his last appearance as a starter with the Inter shirt, Alexis Sanchez is back. Tonight Simone Inzaghi is ready to launch it from the 1st minute alongside Thuram to rest Lautaro Martinez. On Tuesday there is the home Champions League match against Benfica, certainly not a walk in the park, and the Toro seen in debt of oxygen against Sassuolo would not be useful neither to Arechi nor against the Portuguese. It is therefore better to let him catch his breath, unless there are sensational surprises at this point. Because Niño Maravilla was tested in the starting eleven in yesterday afternoon’s finishing at Pinetina and this morning’s indications still had him among the starters. The Chilean is looking for his first goal of the season after the 18 he scored last year against Marseille and hopes to make an important contribution to a team that, without the injured Arnautovic, is “short” up front.

Where did we leave off, Alexis? In Genoa, Ferraris stadium, on the occasion of the 0-0 draw against Genoa on 25 February 2022. That was an Inter slowing down after a super performance until the end of January. The Scudetto hoax was already in the air because Milan had won the derby with Giroud’s brace and seemed more motivated. The rest was done by the collapse of Bologna, in the recovery of 27 April which will be remembered for Radu’s duck. However, 2021-22 has given Sanchez nights to remember, above all that of the Italian Super Cup final against Juventus: on 12 January 2022 at San Siro it was he who scored the decisive goal, in the last minute of extra time, to deliver the trophy goes to Inzaghi. The following summer he left anyway, complete with severance pay paid by the club, because he was no longer part of the plans of an Inter team that had brought Lukaku back. The rest is recent history.

Having returned to Pinetina this year at the end of the summer transfer market, he is still far from top condition. Or in any case he doesn’t have a form that allows him to play at a certain intensity throughout the match. This is why so far Inzaghi has given him two spells in the championship and one in the Champions League, where he has also shown a couple of flashes like a true Niño Maravilla. The need not to squeeze Lautaro too much will push him onto the pitch tonight at Arechi where he has already played on 17 December 2021: on that occasion too he was a starter and scored the goal of the momentary 3-0, in a round success (5-0) of Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri. The Piacenza coach hopes that history repeats itself and will give him confidence. The Chilean, who solved the anemia problems publicized by the Chilean press after his last trip for national team commitments (Inter were aware of it from the first time I registered him, in 2019), has a great desire to return to celebrate a goal. At Inter he would be very useful.

