Alarm bells went off at Google in April. They had learned that Samsung was considering changing the search engine on its mobile phones and switching to Bing. That would mean losing some 3,000 million in annual income and an important lost battle for the search engine that dominates this market with an iron fist. Finally Samsung backed down, but the soap opera did not end there.

Bing could have been but it wasn’t. Samsung was looking to take advantage of the new Bing Chat options with that change, but ultimately backed down and kept things as they were. Or almost, because the South Korean firm wanted to try to make life a little easier for its users.

Change search engine. As The Wall Street Journal points out, Samsung tried to make it easier for users to change the default search engine if they used Samsung’s own web browser — which not many users take advantage of. Although the option should not have too much impact, when Google found out it reacted immediately.

No way. Google prevented this option by taking advantage of the terms of its contract. If Samsung had made that change it would have violated it, forcing the company to pay a large fine to Google. That would have triggered a legal battle at a time when the relationship between both companies is notable.

Leaked secrets. These details would not normally have come to light, but they have done so due to the important judicial investigation that Google is being subjected to in an antitrust case in the US. There they accuse the giant of taking advantage of its privileged position to position its search engine as the native one on the main smartphones.

Apple and Google, more of the same. These same details have allowed us to reveal the relationship between Apple and Google in this area. In 2007, Apple asked Google to show options for the default search engine, and Google responded with “If we are not the default search engine, we will not share revenue.”

Win-win. Eddy Cue, Apple’s vice president of services, testified at the trial Tuesday, noting that Apple chose Google as its default search engine because it was simply the best product out there. What he did not mention is that Google pays him about $15 billion a year to make its search engine the default option on iOS.

A domain in danger. Google has a 90% market share in online searches, and that allows it to know the browsing habits of billions of people. That is the basis of its advertising business — which raised $162 billion in 2022 — and the investigation would jeopardize this privileged position.

Image | Arkan Perdana

In Xataka | The Digital Services Act (DSA) comes into action: a new era begins for Big Tech