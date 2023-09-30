A new device from Samsung has just passed FCC certification and its model number and a schematic of the back of the device are already known. These clues suggest that the Korean firm could bring back its line of smart bracelets after 3 years of silence.

Samsung has not launched a smartband for more than 3 years. It has not abandoned wrist fitness products, the commitment to the Galaxy Watch makes it quite clear, but since 2020 it has not continued its Fit line.

Now, it seems that the trend is going to change.

As pointed out by Android Authority, a new Samsung device has just passed FCC certification and its model number, SM-R390, is already known, as well as a diagram showing the back of the device.

The image, which you can see behind these lines, shows a rectangular device with rounded edges. Also visible is what appears to be a heart rate monitor and 2 pogo pins for charging. Judging from the model number and format of the device, What can be deduced is that it is a fitness bracelet.

FCC

And it would be something to take into account.

Samsung has not launched any new model since October 2020, the Galaxy Fit 2, a really good bracelet with a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, 5ATM water resistance up to 50 meters and a thin and light design.

This scheme seems a little wider than the Galaxy Fit 2, but everything indicates that it will be the Galaxy Fit 3, if it ends up being called that.

As expected, There are no more details or leaks about the characteristics that this device could have or if it will finally come to light.. What is certain is that if it looks like the Galaxy Fit 2, it will have, at least, a gyroscopic sensor, an accelerometer, automatic training detection and sleep tracking, in addition to the heart rate monitor.

Samsung has made some surprising moves this year.

First, it looks like it’s working on a smart ring and extended reality device. Second, the rebirth of its Fan Edition line, with several devices that will be launched soon. And third, the possible return of its line of fitness bracelets.

Not much is known yet, but this device that has just passed the FCC certification gives some clue that they will most likely try their luck again in an increasingly interesting market.