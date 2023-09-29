Salernitana’s coach, Paulo Sousa, presents the big match against Inter for the seventh matchday of Serie A on the club’s channels.

“We will face one of the best teams in Italy who also reached the Champions League final last year and have further improved the squad this year. Simone Inzaghi has been doing a great job for several years and is achieving important results.” Paulo said this Sousa, technician of Salernitana, on the eve of the big match againstInter, however returning from a home defeat against Sassuolo. “Inter are a team with great continuity of play and with a lot of individual quality. We will need physical availability and concentration to stay in the match throughout the match. We must demonstrate that we are very hungry for a result in order to obtain it.”

On the suns three points collected in the first six races – “We managed to achieve important results for our club such as maintaining Serie A. All this meant that expectations increased and it is normal that after the way in which we saved ourselves last year and the quality presented in our path externally there are pressures to have continuity of performance and results. There may be less successful matches over the course of a season but the courage and ambition to win them can never be lacking. We want and must enter the field as a family, keeping keep in mind the importance of our fans within our family. We must be united from start to finish trying to make them proud with our commitment as we have shown in the majority of our matches. We want to feel the pride of our people and of our city and return to winning points.”