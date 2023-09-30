The statements of the Salernitana coach, Paulo Sousa, after the four-nil defeat at Arechi against Inzaghi’s Inter. Poker in thirty minutes for Lautaro Martinez who took over in the second half

Salernitana licking its wounds after yet another defeat in the championship. Only three points collected in seven matches played and penultimate place in the Serie A standings for the Granata team, protagonist of a particularly negative start to the season. After an hour in which the training of Paulo Sousa held its own against the Nerazzurri team, theInter took over in the second half, breaking the deadlock with Lautaro Martinez which then sequentially inflated the network Ochoa to the point of even creating a poker of networks. Salernitana who had also managed to score the temporary equalizer with Legowski, but the VAR certified the Polish midfielder’s offside position and the referee invalidated the goal. Below are the statements from the coach of the owner’s club Iervolino to the microphones of Sky Sport at the end of the Arechi match.

“This thing was already happening before my arrival, I’m working hard to improve mental intensity. I want the team to always be present, in all moments of the match regardless of what happens. When we scored the equalizer , cancelled, I saw several players who lowered their gaze. However, Inzaghi brought in fresh, quality players, we pulled out all the stops, squeezing those who were on the pitch and who were offering a level performance. When you fall against opponents of this level it’s obvious that you will pay the consequences, it’s obvious that after the second goal the mental intensity was put aside and I don’t want that. I agree with the analysis, even if the first 10’/12′ Inter had created, arriving well in the fifths and with other players inside the area. The team then began to grow until the goal, in Inter’s first shot on goal. When the team could have an impact, especially towards the end of the first half and not only in transition, we started to create different opportunities. But we needed that effectiveness that we had last year. Lautaro’s arrival brought quality and freshness, then we put our own spin on it. The emotional shock about what to do gave Inter the chance to build a wide result which penalizes us a lot.”