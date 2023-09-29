Just as happened with the guild of film and TV actors and writers, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) expressed the concerns of the actors in video games and would seek to talk with industry companies to avoid going on strike. Well, the talks have not come to fruition and the strike is closer to becoming a reality.

In recent days, the American union has held negotiations with several video game companies with which it has an agreement (such as Warner Bros., Insomniac Games, Activision, Electronic Arts, etc.) to reach an agreement that meets their requests for the benefit of their actors.

However, SAG-AFTRA has just published a statement stating that the conversations have not yielded the desired results and it has not been possible to reach an agreement with the companies.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Has the video game actors strike already been confirmed? When will it take place?

This does not mean that after this the strike will take effect immediately, no. The union only states that unfortunately a satisfactory agreement was not reached, but the current deal will remain in effect. while both sides seek to make “final efforts” to try to reach an agreement before SAG-AFTRA declares a strike.

The strike of video game actors is close to happening

Let us remember that, if SAG-AFTRA wanted to carry out a strike of video game actors, it would not need anything else, since its members voted widely for it to be carried out, so the authorized strike is already in place.

“SAG-AFTRA and the video game employers have concluded scheduled negotiations for the Interactive Media Agreement. No agreement was reached and the current agreement will remain in effect while the parties make final efforts to reach an agreement,” the statement reads. succinct and official statement from the union.

In case you missed it: We explain what you need to know about the SAG-AFTRA actors and writers strike.

Do you think SAG-AFTRA will reach the agreement they want? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to SAG-AFTRA by visiting this page.

Related video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News