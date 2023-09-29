Denpasar Voice – Finally, the mystery of who the Indonesian national team player Shin Tae-yong was glancing at was solved.

Reportedly, Shin Tae-yong is desperate to immediately naturalize this tough defender who is in the same club as the former Manchester United player. Is it true?

One of the media in South Korea said that coach Shin Tae-yong will soon bring in players who are known to still have Indonesian and Surinamese blood.

Reporting from Transfermarkt and the bandung. Suara.com page on Friday (29/9/2023), the tackler who is currently playing in the Dutch league is Ryan Flamingo.

Sassuolo in grade A of the Italian league is loaning Ryan Flamingo to FC Utrecht.

Ryan Flamingo is known as a defensive midfielder who is certainly needed by the Indonesian national team at this time.

However, PSSI has not yet responded to the issue currently circulating regarding the player Shin Tae-yong is targeting for naturalization. (*/Dinda)