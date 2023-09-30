loading…

The Iskander short-range ballistic missile system was launched in the war in Ukraine. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – A series of Russian missile attacks resulted in the loss of many troops and military hardware belonging to Ukrainian regime forces.

A Ukrainian train carrying armored vehicles, as well as a deployment area for soldiers from two brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), were hit by a Russian missile attack.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense (Kemhan), this attack was carried out using Iskander ballistic missiles after reconnaissance managed to detect the area where the armored vehicles of the UAF’s 38th marine brigade were being loaded onto trains to be moved to the front line.

“Target coordinates were immediately provided to the ground-based missile system crew who then carried out a precision strike. “The loading area was destroyed as a result of this attack,” said the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, another Russian missile attack hit the deployment area of ​​the UAF’s 72nd mechanized brigade near the town of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk Region.

This attack, which was also carried out by a land-based missile system, resulted in the destruction of “enemy armored vehicles, weapons, ammunition and personnel,” the ministry said.

