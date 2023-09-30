loading…

Tank tempur T-14 Armata Rusia. Photo/sputnik

OTTAWA – Russia is replenishing its ammunition stockpiles faster than expected, raising concerns not only in Ukraine, but also in Western countries.

This confession was revealed by the Chief of the Canadian Defense Staff, General Wayne Eyre.

“If we look at Russia’s ability to rebuild its ammunition stockpiles, this is happening faster than expected,” Eyre said as quoted by the local news agency, Friday (29/9/2023).

“Canada doesn’t produce much ammunition, and if Canada used ammunition at the same rate as Ukraine, its ammunition stockpile would run out within days,” he said, calling the situation very worrying.

After Russia launched its military operation to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, Canada like many other Western countries has provided military assistance to the Kiev regime, including ammunition and tanks.

So far the weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine have not had much influence on fighting conditions. Kiev’s counteroffensive was also considered a failure by many parties.

(she)