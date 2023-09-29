loading…

Russia and Turkey have been at war seven times over time. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Russia and Turkey are currently getting along, even though Ankara is a member of NATO which is Moscow’s enemy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even often boasts of his close friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When NATO countries were busy imposing sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Ankara preferred to hold back.

Even though they currently agree, the two countries actually have a long history of hostility. This hostility even started in the era of the empire that ruled both countries.

Read Also

Russia and Türkiye have been at war 7 times

1. Russo-Turkish War (1768-1774)

This war is known as the War of the Kościuszko Awakening. This was a war between the Russian Empire and the Ottoman Empire.

The war ended with the Treaty of Küçük Kaynarca in 1774.

2. Russo-Turkish War (1787-1792)

This was the second conflict between Russia and the Ottoman Empire. This war ended with the Treaty of Jassy in 1792.

3. Russo-Turkish War (1806-1812)

This is the third conflict between the two countries. This war ended with the Treaty of Bucharest in 1812.