An Audi RS6 with a color on Marktplaats. Take a look!

Virtual shopping for €200,000 on Marktplaats produces a rather sad picture. At least if you’re concerned about the colors. Of course, the Netherlands is no Miami, but the offer is not very cheerful. Black, gray, gray, black. Where’s the variety folks?

In the car trade, a boring color is actually a good thing. Black and gray simply sell better than blue, red or yellow. Fortunately, there are still bright spots on Marktplaats, such as this Audi RS6! This family cart is made in the color Ipanema brown. A touch of Audi Exclusive. It makes the station so much more fun to watch.

Brown looks good on the Audi RS6 C8, this used car on Marktplaats is a good example of that. The used car dates from 2023 and is therefore brand new. Well, straight to the point then. Because this German cannon has run 5,800 kilometers. The first depreciation is a fact.

The car is for sale on Marktplaats for 224,800 euros. A lot of money, but the new price was no less than 276,000 euros. The interior is a bit less creative when you look at the appearance. That’s just black on black on black. And a little Alcantara, found on the steering wheel.

This is a ‘normal’ RS6, so the Audi on Marktplaats has to make do with 600 hp from a 4.0 liter V8 with two turbos. Still a healthy system power and enough power to win a traffic light sprint in your brown colossus. I like him! You too?

