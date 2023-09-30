In Genoa we saw a team emptied and without ideas. Discussions about an insufficient verbal squad are sterile. Instead, we have to ask ourselves whether this doesn’t waste the indisputable talent of someone like Dybala or whether the 20 million that the Friedkins spent on Lukaku aren’t thrown into the sea.

Choose the image of Roma at Marassi, on the evening of the defeat against a very generous Genoa. Lukaku’s disconsolate face, who seems to envy the balls received from Retegui? Dybala’s tired gait, relegated to the wing, him looking for the field to ignite his imagination? Gudmundsson’s goal, capable of opening the game after just a few minutes? Messias’ goal, for which it doesn’t seem real that he was there, all alone in the area to transform a bitter defeat into a goal destined to remain in the trunk of bad Giallorossi memories? The betrayed loyalty of Roma fans: not only protagonists of the sold out events that are talked about all over Europe, but there – to make themselves heard – even on a Thursday evening which is certainly not ideal for an away match?