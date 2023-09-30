The statement from the Giallorossi fans: “All the groups are asking the boys for help in creating the choreography. From the next matches under the revenue, there will be old-fashioned cups”

The ranking doesn’t make the fans smile, but the Roma fans have no intention of leaving it alone Roma. Frosinone is on Sunday and the Olympic as always it will be sold out. Meanwhile, the groups of South Curve are already starting to plan the choreography of the derby scheduled for November 12th at 6pm. The costs will be high as usual and the ultras via a press release published by Lorenzo Contucci they ask for a hand from all the Giallorossi supporters for the realization: “On the occasion of the next derby on November 12th, all the groups ask for help from the boys of the Curva Sud for the realization of the choreography. Already from the next matches, therefore, in the Curva Sud, under the entrances, there will be old-fashioned cups in which everyone will be able to offer what they can to color the most beautiful curve in the world in the best way. DAJE!

September 29, 2023 (modified September 29, 2023 | 6:59 pm)

