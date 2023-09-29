Only Juve and Inter spend more on salaries than the Giallorossi club. And choices also affect the future

Andrea Pugliese

29 September – MILAN

An unprecedented disaster, at least when compared to the value of the Giallorossi squad. That sixteenth place in the rankings hurts even more precisely for this reason, for all that Roma spends annually on its players. Overpaid footballers, with a salary that (as a projection) is around – gross – around 157 million euros. Only Juventus and Inter spend more than Roma in this Serie A. Except that the Bianconeri are third in the standings and the Nerazzurri first, respectively with 8 and 10 points more than the Giallorossi.

the cost

—

In short, the cost of the Roma squad is very high and obviously not commensurate with the team’s current results. Since the club has been in American hands, the cost of players has risen from 94.7 million in 2011/12 to around 157 today. But on only one occasion did the squad have a higher salary level than the current one: in 2018-19, with 165.8 million gross. It was Roma who came from the Champions League semi-final the previous year and who, to try to repeat themselves, brought home people like Pastore, Nzonzi, Kluivert, Olsen and Cristante in the summer. All great disappointments (except Bryan), which cost the Giallorossi a lot. However, the current disappointments cost a lot now: Paredes, Ndicka, Aouar, Belotti, Kristensen, Renato Sanches and Celik, to name just a few of the names who have arrived in the last two years and who have not yet convinced anyone.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the renewals

—

And then there is the chapter of renewals, with GM Tiago Pinto who over the years has given very high salaries to, for example, Pellegrini (but the captain was one step away from expiring, the mistake here was not renewing him before), Mancini and Cristante, people who are the cornerstone of Roma but with those wages (Pellegrini 5 plus one, Mancini and Cristante over three) can hardly find space elsewhere in the future. Ndicka was also given a salary of over three million, to convince him to choose Roma on a free transfer. But the Ivorian’s performance is not even remotely comparable to what he earns (and Mourinho is only letting him play because he has no one else to put in). In short, errors in evaluation at a strategic level weigh not only on the wage bill, but also on the future of Roma. In fact, since the Friedkins have been there, the cost of labor has always been very high: 151.5 million in 2020/21, 154.9 in 2022/23, 154 last season and 157 in the current one. For a sixteenth place, much less was probably enough…

September 29 – 11.32am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED