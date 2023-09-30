The actor Robert Pattinson, known for Twilight or The Batman, suffers a lot when he begins a new adventure in the cinema.

Talented actor Robert Pattinson, known for his role in the Twilight saga and his portrayal of the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ 2022 film The Batman, has opened up about the emotional challenges he faces when choosing his film projects. In a recent conversation with comedian Jordan Firstman for IM magazine, he revealed his fears and anxieties related to his career in Hollywood and how these influence his casting process.

When asked if he’s ever had a project he’s just “not interested in at all,” Robert Pattinson responded, “Not really.” However, he elaborated on his response, sharing her “very, very deep fear of humiliation” as one of the key factors in his decision-making. For him, it is essential to be able to fully commit to a role and give his best, and this concern leads him to carefully consider every offer he receives.

Robert Pattinson explained that, ultimately, it is the actor who takes responsibility for the quality of his performance, regardless of other factors such as the script or direction. “You can say it’s a shitty script or the director is an idiot or blah blah blah, but at the end of the day, no one will care about the reasons. It’s you who everyone will say is stupid. And the vast majority of people will say that you are a fool even when you did the best you could.” The express.

Pressure and anxiety in his film career.

Robert Pattinson in Tenet by Christopher Nolan

The British actor is no stranger to the pressure and anxiety surrounding his Hollywood career. Despite his love for independent films, Robert Pattinson has previously admitted to feeling the need to find safer, more commercial projects. In an interview with GQ magazine in 2020, he spoke about concerns that his independent films would not reach a broader audience and his fear about the viability of his career without more mainstream roles.

During his conversation with Jordan Firstman, he shared his thoughts on the unstable nature of acting, stating, “I constantly think that you’re going to spend the vast majority of your life unemployed and desperate and feeling like a total failure. I think that’s life.”

Despite his personal perception, Robert Pattinson has demonstrated his versatility as an actor, participating in both independent and big-budget projects, which has allowed him to gain the respect of the industry and a loyal fan base. His role as Batman in the 2022 film of the same name is a testament to his continued evolution as an actor and his ability to navigate emotional challenges in his pursuit of artistic excellence.

Ultimately, Robert Pattinson’s openness about his fears and anxieties in acting reminds us that, even for big-name actors, a career in the film industry can be a journey full of ups and downs. His determination and commitment to his craft are a testament to his undeniable passion and talent.