Kia and Hyundai recall over 3 million vehicles in the US

South Korean car manufacturers Hyundai e Come on they recalled a total of 3.3 million cars in the United States due to the fire risk, encouraging owners to park their cars outside and away from buildings while awaiting repairs. There National Highway Traffic Safety Administration US stated that “fires can occur both when the vehicle is parked and turned off, and while driving”.

READ ALSO: Fico closes, or rather not. Farinetti’s reverse in Bologna

The cars affected are 1.64 million vehicles Hyundai e Genesisfrom 2010 to 2015, and 1.73 million vehicles Come onfrom 2010 to 2017. The problem stems from a potential brake fluid leak from the anti-lock braking system (ABS), which could “cause a electrical short circuit“, which “could lead to a significant overcurrent in the ABS module, increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire while driving or parked”, specifies the Nhtsa.

“Hyundai intends to ask owners to take their vehicle to the nearest dealer to replace the ABS module fuse. Come on is still working on a remedy,” the NHTSA said. Both manufacturers said they were not aware of “accidents, wounded o dead associated with this defect”.

READ ALSO: The new doctors’ contract has been signed, an increase of around 290 euros in the pay slip

Hyundai reported 21 vehicle fires linked to the defect in the United States, as well as 22 thermal incidents, including visible smoke, burns and melted components. Come onhowever, reported one engine compartment fire, three unit fires and six cases of component melting.

Subscribe to the newsletter