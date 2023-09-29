After a few rather turbulent months in which the shadow of Justin Roiland has clouded the production of the series, there is very little left for us to enjoy Rick and Morty again, the irreverent animated series that is now in its seventh season. However, it seems that television will not be the only place in which we are going to see this very peculiar duo.

Through an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Harmonone of the creators of the series produced by Adult Swimcommented that he began to have meetings and serious talks with Warner Bros. to make a Rick and Morty movie as a “extended episode”referring to another television series that made the leap to the big screen more than two decades ago: South Park.

“I’d have to check with my accountant, but the total of all these things might be close enough to the net of a global deal that I can finally say, ‘All right, this is TV, folks.'”

In the same interview, Harmon stated that The series could last as long as The Simpsonssince although it still has 40 more episodes to broadcast (they agreed with Adult Swim to produce up to 70 chapters), it believes that the writers’ imagination can give rise to an almost unlimited world of possibilities.

The seventh season of Rick and Morty, which is scheduled to premiere in HBO Max the next October 16, 2023, will be a litmus test for Adult Swim. After a sixth part that did not completely convince fans, the company hopes to take flight with big changes in the series.

