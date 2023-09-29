The beloved animated series Rick and Morty could make a leap to the cinema and have its own movie.

Rick and Morty has been embroiled in drama as of late, involving co-creator Justin Roiland and his off-camera behavior. Now, the other creator, Dan Harmon, has spoken about the series’ future plans and his stormy relationship with Roiland.

For context, Justin Roiland was fired from the series due to allegations of sexual misconduct, which has tarnished his reputation significantly. After facing police charges and accusations of propositioning teenage girls, Roiland’s life was seriously affected.

But the series continues.

The fate of Rick and Morty changed when it was decided to replace Roiland with young, unknown voice actors for the main characters. His identity will be kept secret until the seventh season premieres next month.

The relationship between series creators Harmon and Roiland began to crumble when Harmon opted to hire several writers from his Community series to give structure to Rick and Morty. This left Roiland feeling marginalized and bitter as he watched his colleague become the creative driving force behind the series.

Tensions deepened when Roiland began exhibiting strange behavior behind the scenes, such as driving remote control cars while script sessions were taking place.

Despite these tensions, the creators banded together to secure an additional 70 episodes of Rick and Morty, but this reconciliation was short-lived. The last time they spoke was via text message in 2019, and the conversation became confrontational.

When allegations of Roiland’s misconduct came to light, Harmon initially opted to remain silent and replace Roiland with new voice actors. However, after deep reflection, Harmon feels that he cannot remain silent about the allegations and the current situation.

Despite the problems in the relationship, Harmon recognizes the importance of Roiland’s contributions to the series. Now, he has named Scott Marder as showrunner and hopes that Rick and Morty will continue to have the same success as The Simpsons.

There are plans for a movie.

Before the WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike, Harmon had even discussed “serious” plans for a movie inspired by the series, which would have a “super episode” concept similar to South Park: Bigger, Longer and uncut (1999). It is expected that once he ends the strike, he will resume work on the Rick and Morty movie. Since he would be a real bombshell.

The future of the series remains uncertain, but the hope is that the quality and fun the series provides will not be clouded by the creators’ personal problems.

