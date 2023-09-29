They just really want it there in Faenza, with a good hand. So Ricciardo will continue to miss races, probably.

It’s just been a crazy season for Daniel Ricciardo. This year he was supposed to drive for McLaren Racing in his third year, but he was put aside in favor of Oscar Piastri. That choice turned out well for McLaren, less so for Ricciardo. The Australian (Daniel, not Oscar) was allowed to return to the old nest at Red Bull. Initially a test driver, but he was allowed to replace Nyck de Vries after ten races. He couldn’t enjoy it for long, because in his third weekend (the Dutch GP) Ricciardo broke his hand:

He crashed into the wall in the Hugenholtz corner. He held his steering wheel for too long. The wheels change direction in the event of a crash and the steering rod rotates, causing the steering wheel to sway.

If you hold the steering wheel with your fingers, they will also turn involuntarily. Ergo: Ricciardo broke his hand (his metacarpal to be precise) and missed the GP of the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore and Japan.

Ricciardo continues to miss races

But the Qatar GP now seems to be added to that list. This weekend the F1 drivers have a weekend off, but the following weekend they are ready to drive the Qatar GP at Losail International Circuit.

According to Christian Horner, it is very unlikely that Daniel Ricciardo will start that race. So Ricciardo continues to miss races. There is a greater chance that he will not join the AT24 than he will, according to Horner. And why would Ricciardo take risks? After all, he has a contract for 2024 to drive for AlphaTauri, together with Yuki Tsunoda, whose contract has also been extended. That is also what Horner emphasizes: there is no pressure for the Australian to prove himself before next year.

Lawson getting started

That means Liam Lawson can dust off his helmet once again. The New Zealander has already filled in for Daniel Ricciardo three times. His results were more than excellent. The 2002-born driver finished 13th at Zandvoort, 11th at Monza, 9th at Marina Bay and 11th at Suzuka. This makes him more successful than Nyck de Vries in the previous races. Small note and much-needed nuance: that AlphaTauri was really bad for the first 10 races.

Christian Horner insists Daniel should set his sights on the United States GP. Especially because that is a very demanding, difficult and bumpy circuit. By the way, it is not certain that Ricciardo will skip Qatar. the final decision won’t be made until next week. But if your boss’s boss tells you to take it easy, it might be wiser to listen.

Read more? This is the standings after the 2023 Japanese GP!

This article Ricciardo keeps missing races, but how many more? first appeared on Ruetir.