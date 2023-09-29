Review of Close Your Eyes, the new dramatic film made by Spanish filmmaker Víctor Erice and starring Manolo Solo and José Coronado that hits theaters on September 29, 2023.

This Friday, September 29, Close Your Eyes, the new movie Spanish who directs Victor Erice and that it has been one of the shortlisted to represent Spain at the Oscars, although in the end that privilege will go to The Snow Society, the feature film by JA Bayona.

A few days ago I had the privilege, along with other colleagues from the guild, to see Erice’s new release at a press screening before its release in cinemas in Spain, and the truth is that I was very satisfied. But before going into details with the criticism of Close the eyesI’m going to tell you a little about what the movie is about.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

With Manolo Solo, Jose Coronado and Ana Torrent as headliners, the plot of closing your eyes begins with a detective who is entrusted with the mission of going to China, locating the daughter of the person who hired him and bringing her back with him.

Although the plot is already engaging, it is quickly revealed that the opening sequence of the film It is nothing more than the footage of a film that was never finished because its main protagonist, the famous heartthrob Julio Arenas (José Coronado), disappeared during filming without leaving any trace..

Although the famous actor was presumed dead, his body was never found, so many hypotheses are being considered about what happened.

Almost three decades later, the case comes to light again through a television program about unsolved mysteries, where Miguel Garay (Manolo Solo), director of the unfinished film and close friend of the missing man, is invited to participate in it. actor.

So, From Garay’s perspective, new information is gradually being discovered about Julio Arenas and the days before his disappearance. until it is revealed what happened.

A beautiful tribute to cinema that captivates from the first minute

One of the main fears I had with Closing Your Eyes was when I found out just before the screening that the film has a duration of 169 minutes, as it made me believe that I could find a film that was too dense.

However, to my pleasant surprise, What I have found has been a most enjoyable film whose plot has captivated me from the first minutewhen I believed that the plot was the film that was shown in the opening scene.

Once we move on to the “present” (the film’s plot takes place in 2012), things continue just as entertaining, following in the footsteps of Miguel Garay, with Manolo Solo who supports the development of the film very well and gives a masterful performance completely worthy of the Goya.

Of course, José Coronado does not fall short in terms of the good work of the interpretation along with the rest of the cast, such as Ana Torrent or María León, despite the fact that many of them have less presence on screen, since the main weight falls on in Manolo Solo.

The entire film is very well taken care of with beautiful shots and a soundtrack that further enlivens the already comfortable tour of the film, where the most staunch fans of Víctor Erice you can find a few references to his filmographysome very subtle and others much more obvious.

But even those who have not seen any of the director’s films will be able to appreciate it without any problem. the beautiful tribute to cinema that Erice makessince one of the pillars of the film, apart from the disappearance of the actor, is the world of cinema and the way in which feature films were made before.

The truth is that little more can be said about Close the eyes without accidentally spoiling part of the development of its plot, so my recommendation is that you go to the cinema, watch the movie and then close your eyes while you process the beauty you just saw. If you are a movie lover, you are sure to enjoy it a lot.

VALUATION:

Closing your eyes is a beautiful and moving film that every self-respecting film lover should see at least once in their life, since Víctor Erice makes a wonderful tribute to the seventh art that must be enjoyed as it deserves: on the big screen .

THE BEST:

Manolo Solo, whose performance carries the entire weight of the film and does a magnificent job worthy of the Goya. The sense of it is homage to cinema.

WORST:

Perhaps some parts of the footage about the protagonist can become a bit heavy, but nothing really serious.