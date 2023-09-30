loading…

Republicans reject funding bill, US government shutdown is inevitable. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Republican Party hardliners in the House of Representatives (DPR) United States of America (The US) rejected a bill proposed by their leaders to temporarily fund the government, ensuring that some federal agencies will be shut down starting Sunday local time.

In a vote of 232 to 198, the US House of Representatives rejected a bill that would have extended government funding for 30 days and prevented a government shutdown. The bill would cut spending and impose restrictions on immigration and border security, Republican priorities that have little chance of passing in the Democratic-majority Senate.

Meanwhile, the Senate has advanced a bipartisan interim bill to fund the government through November 17, although it is unclear when they will come to a vote.

“This is not over, I have other ideas,” Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters following the defeat of the bill he supported as quoted by Reuters, Saturday (30/9/2023).

But he declined to say what those ideas were.

If the US Congress does not pass a spending package that could be signed into law by President Joe Biden before 12:01 on Sunday local time, US national parks will close, the Securities and Exchange Commission will suspend most of its regulatory activities, and payrolls up to 4 millions of federal workers would be disrupted.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a government shutdown would “undermine” US economic progress by halting programs for small businesses and children, and could delay major infrastructure improvements.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden warned that a government shutdown could have a major impact on the armed forces.

“We can’t play politics while our troops commit abuses. This is a complete dereliction of duty,” Biden said at the retirement ceremony for senior US general Mark Milley.