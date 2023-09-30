In an era where the current hardware of PC Gamers and that of new generation consoles calls on developers to expand their limits and launch increasingly hyper-realistic games, full of action, a trend continues within gaming that continues to gain more and more fans. This is “relaxed gaming”, which has become one of the most appreciated ways to play, with popular titles such as Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley.

Genre that is called in English as “cosy gaming” (some call it “cozy gaming” , which some media define as a new phenomenon in the world of video games, which has a simple objective: make yourself as comfortable as possible and enjoy a game that only relaxes you. That means no adrenaline, no scares; just classic, comforting fun. The best example of this way of playing is clearly Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which became mostly fashionable during the quarantines of the Covid-19 pandemic, where millions of fans who played it regularly spoke of how comforting and relaxing it was. was.

As video game journalist Faisal Salah tells The National News, “relaxed gaming” doesn’t just stop at choosing the game, but is about improving your experience with the right atmosphere. This can range from lighting your room differently to sitting in a comfortable spot surrounded by pillows and stuffed animals, with a scented candle lit nearby.

And according to what he says, the person who introduced him to this way of playing was his wife, with whom he shares his experience in this type of titles, saying that: “The slow pause, the cute characters, the relaxing music and the meditative nature of the daily tasks on the island were a much-needed distraction from the ever-changing world,” adding that since then, “cozy games have become my go-to for relaxing after a long week, especially when I’m feeling overwhelmed and need a mental break.” .

“Getting cozy with a cup of tea, a warm blanket and a game of farm, mystery solving or nature exploration has become part of my self-care routine to this day,” she says.

A way of playing that you should surely also enjoy, even in other titles, as it personally happens to me with “Assassins Creed Odissey”, in which I spend more time exploring its open world and doing undemanding secondary missions without getting into the action, just to relax

