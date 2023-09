MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 19: Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan in action during the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Newcastle United FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 19, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images)

I Agree

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy