The American ownership has brought about 800 million into the company’s coffers and finds itself in the bottom of the ranking amidst protests and skepticism. Now qualification for the Champions League is fundamental. And the renewals of Mourinho and Pinto are not on the table

Massimo Cecchini

29 September – Rome

In life, after all, it’s not enough to reverse priorities. The United States may be far away, beloved Hollywood will also be dealing with the screenwriters’ strike, the fascinating NBA will also be less than a month away from the start of the season, but put yourself in the shoes of the Friedkin family. You landed in Italian football just over three years ago (6 August 2020), you discovered an out-of-the-ordinary passion, you created a multi-sectoral project that within three or four years would lay the foundations for entering the elite of European football, and what do you find? With Roma – a brand with a global flavor – sailing in fifth last place in the table (in the relegation zone, it would have been said once) and preparing to face the Lazio derby on Sunday against Frosinone as the last of the class in the region, knowing that not even a victory would allow the Giallorossi to take on the Ciociari. Science fiction? No, melancholy reality.

investments

—

We certainly can’t expect Dan and Ryan Friedkin to become talent scouts looking for future Haalands. They did what entrepreneurs are supposed to do: invest. Well, in less than thirty-eight months at the helm – also considering the 199 million to take over the club from James Pallotta – the Texan family has injected around 800 million euros in favor of the company, between recapitalizations (still in progress), payment of loans to better conditions and costs for delisting, i.e. exit from the stock exchange. All this while razing the entire previous management structure and not forgetting to strengthen the team. In fact, what better to do – we repeat, in three seasons – than to build an annual path in which to bring to Roma first one of the most successful coaches in the history of football (Mourinho: 8 million net salary), one of the stars of the our Serie A and then world champion (Dybala: now at 6 million salary) and one of the most desired strikers in Europe (Lukaku: 7 million)? Probably nothing, also because in the meantime the limits imposed by UEFA had to be avoided due to the clear suffering in the budget, but nevertheless the Friedkins put a squad in the hands of the Special One with a salary of 157 million, higher than that of last year and on average higher than that of the Pallotta era.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

goals

—

Everything, as mentioned, to finish in 16th place and see a team decimated by injuries. In this melancholy overview of hopes, we don’t even dwell on the 600 million put on the table for the new stadium in Pietralata, for which JP Morgan and Bank of America were involved. Certainly, however, this is also a sign of how Dan became passionate about toy football – at least like cinema or basketball – so much so that he entered the control room to become vice president of ECA. With these premises – between accounts and ambitions – we understand how reaching the Champions League is fundamental. But the step is not the right one for now, and the renewal of the expiring contracts of GM Pinto and Mourinho himself do not seem to be a priority. If you think about it, there are about eight hundred million reasons to hesitate.

September 29 – 11.44am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED