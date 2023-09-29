Here you will find a comparison between the Raspberry Pi 5 and the Raspberry Pi 4, with all the differences and improvements of the new model.

The Raspberry Pi 5 is here.

Next October the next generation of single-board computer arrives with which you can practically do anything and It arrives with a host of new features under its belt, especially in terms of performance.

Over the generations, it has evolved as a project aimed at hobbyists and educators and has now become a truly versatile tool for handling various productivity tasks, while maintaining its flexibility in terms of hardware expansion.

Now, the Raspberry Pi 4 was launched in 2019 and it is not very clear if in 4 years they have managed to evolve enough to make it worth taking the leap.

If you have doubts and intend to decide between one or the other, here you will find one comparison between the Raspberry Pi 4 and the Raspberry Pi 5 with all the differences and improvements that the new model brings.

The first and most interesting thing is its power and performance. The Raspberry Pi 5 comes with an upgraded 64-bit, 2GHz CPU and quad-core Cortex-A76 GPU based on ARM 8.2. For its part, the Raspberry Pi 4 has a 1.5-GHz, 4-core Broadcom BCM2711 (Cortex-A72) CPU.

What does this mean? Well, the next generation offers a notable 2 to 3 times increase in CPU processing capacity compared to its predecessor.

The only thing where the Raspberry Pi 4 beats the Raspberry Pi 5, of course, is in terms of consumption: around 12 W compared to 8 W for the RPi 4.

As for connections, there is also good news.

The Raspberry Pi 5 comes with a pair of HDMI, USB with 5V and DC/USB-C connector, microSD card slot, 5V DC GPIO, support for 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2 to improve connectivity and synchronization with other devices.

For its part, the Raspberry Pi 4 also more than complies, although there are cuts, as is logical: 2 USB 3.0, 2 USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet connection and 4 micro HDMI.

Beyond the ports, improvements also come to the input and output subsystem, which will now have more bandwidth. This will allow the Raspberry Pi 5 to connect to 2 4K monitors at 60Hz simultaneously in front of a 4K monitor of the Raspberry Pi 4.

The RAM memory remains the same in both models, with an option of 4 or 8 GB LPPDRX4, but there are changes in the storage.

The Raspberry Pi 5 has support for high-speed SDR104 mode, which could double the maximum performance of SD cards, although a specific SD is required to take advantage of this novelty.

The most striking change is that it has The Raspberry Pi 5 has an RP1 SoC designed by the Raspberry Foundation itself and manufactured by TSMCas well as an on/off button that supports both forced and soft shutdown.