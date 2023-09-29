Lovers of emulators and ROM collections know that Raspberry Pi are a fantastic platform for playing games of all kinds. It may not be as faithful as an original hardware or an FPGA board, but it is inevitable to admit that it is a very economical hardware with many possibilities. But the versions that exist on the market (Raspberry Pi 4) could not handle more demanding emulators, and today we can finally say that that stage has been surpassed.

New Raspberry Pi 5

The Raspberry Pi team has announced the launch of its next generation board. With the obvious name of Raspberry Pi 5, the new board stands out for the incorporation of a new designed processor by the people of Raspberry Pi who promise to multiply the performance of the previous generation by up to 3 with their four ARM Cortex A76 cores at 2.4 GHz and 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM depending on version.

The board supports OpenGL ES 3.1m Vulkan 1.2, offers two HDMI (mini HDMI) outputs with 4K/60p resolution, including 4K60p HEVC decoding, dual-band 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, microSD with high-speed SDR104 support, two USB 3.0 ports with simultaneous transfers at 5 Gbps, two other USB 2.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE+ (separate adapter required), 2 MIPI slots for cameras or displays, one PCIe 2.0 interface (M.2 HAT or similar adapter required) ) and the classic Raspberry Pi 40-pin header.

The cover letter could not be more direct. The new Raspberry Pi is more powerful than ever, so to check it, there is nothing better than one of the tests that many enthusiasts want to perform. How do emulators work?

Raspberry Pi 5: perfect for emulators

The test that many are waiting for has already been carried out by the infallible ETA Prime. After installing Raspberry Pi OS (based on Debian), he configured some emulators to do the first performance tests (in addition to some Benchmarks that almost tripled the performance compared to RPi 4).

The interesting thing about the tests is that we can see how the Dreamcast emulator finally offers optimal performance, without jumps in sound or loss of frames, something that was impossible to achieve on the Raspberry Pi 4 without overclocking and deep adjustments.

There can be no better news than this. Raspberry Pi 5 seems to be the new desired board for emulators, since thanks to its size, very powerful small machines can be created with which to do practically everything. And yes, play too. With an approximate price of 75 euros (4GB version) the board can be pre-ordered now at authorized resellers, although it won’t ship until October.

Fuente: Raspberry Pi