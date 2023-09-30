Claudio Ranieri, Cagliari coach, spoke at the press conference to present the match against Fiorentina

Monday 2 October at 8.45pm tough away match in Florence and the Sardinian coach wanted to speak clearly, proving to be very sensitive towards the atmosphere that is starting to surround the team: “I speak to all those who have Cagliari in their hearts: when I arrived I asked for help to everyone to bring the team back to Serie A. There was a unity of intent, and little by little we achieved the dream. Now we are last, but just one point away from safety. We have never won, but so have others who are suffering like us. So far we have met the two Milanese teams, Atalanta, Turin, Bologna, Udinese. Difficult calendar, with Fiorentina and Roma just around the corner. Just look at the initial performance of some teams at the start of 2022-23. There is time to make up for, I don’t like defeatists. I have guys who give their soul, who live to do well with this shirt. We are paying the price, but we must all be united because Serie A is for everyone’s good. We want to build something good for the future. We are close to each other, important men for us are about to return: Pavoletti, Petagna, Shomurodov, they are all slowly arriving. I ask everyone, even the press, to criticize but know that I analyze all the mistakes with the boys.”

Always them, social media, although probably not only: “I don’t follow social media and certain dynamics. I don’t care but I imagine there are criticisms, in general too many. I continue on my way, I know what this team can give me. I motivate them day by day, the team motivates me by the intensity with which they train.”

Sior Claudio on singles: “In training camp I was never able to use the attackers, now they are coming back. We would need a victory, because it would bring the enthusiasm that would help further. If we follow the dream of a few months ago, which brought us to Serie A, let’s do it in the same way to stay there. Radunovic? I haven’t spoken to him, but he will be the starter. Scuffet knows he has to be ready.”

Finally, here’s what emerged from the midweek match against the Rossoneri: “Against Milan the team gave everything, giving the impression of being able to do something good. The audience’s applause is the most authoritative reflection to enhance the team’s performance. We don’t always have to play like in the first half hour against Milan. I knew that pressing them high would make us expend a lot of energy. This is Serie A: I also liked Cagliari in the second half and the Rossoneri’s third goal was out of keeping with what we were doing. Tactically the team did its job.”

