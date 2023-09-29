The uncertain Friday at the Chile Rally continues with seamless leadership changes. Teemu Suninen and Ott Tanak exchanged first position in the first two tests of the afternoon lap, also managing to get just enough distance from Elfyn Evans to make the fight for first place a duel between them.

Suninen won the SS4, the Pulperia 2 of 19.77 kilometres, taking the lead with a 3″8 advantage over Tanak. The M-Sport driver, also strong in his tire choice (6 Softs selected for the lap against the mixed choice of all the others) responded by winning the PS5, the 13.34 kilometer Rere 2.

The result put Tanak in the lead with 1″1 over Suninen, who had nevertheless had an almost perfect day, at least until now. To define the leader at the end of the first stage of the South American event it will be necessary to wait for the next test, the last of the day.

Elfyn Evans is actually not that far away from the top two. His gap is 6″2 from Tanak, but in just two special stages he lost first the leadership and then also second place. Now his starting position has become more penalizing compared to the morning lap and even drivers like Thierry Neuville have started to have a better pace.

It is no coincidence that the Belgian, after having partially solved his balance problems, found himself obtaining a third and a second place in the special stage, coming quite close to the fourth position in the general classification now in the hands of the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera .

Evans, unable to recover positions, must hope that the Belgian will be able to catch and overtake his teammate in order to gain more points on him in the fight for the Drivers’ world title. The Hyundai Motorsport driver is 3 seconds clear from the position at the foot of the podium.

Takamoto Katsuta escaped a potential accident by making up for it with a good and lucky maneuver. After landing from a jump, his GR Yaris Rally1 pointed its nose to the left. The Japanese counter-steered to try to control the car, but the nose responded by pointing in the opposite direction.

At that point the Yaris number 18 went up an embankment, but found grip and helped Katsuta get back onto the road. This cost the Japanese just under 10 seconds, but the risk of an accident was very high.

Great start to the afternoon for Sami Pajari. The young Finnish star won both races in WRC2, thus edging out Oliver Solberg. The Norwegian tried to safeguard the tyres, but Pajari seems to have found something in the set-up after the mid-day Service which led him to open a gap of almost 10 seconds from the first of his rivals.