The second stage of the Chile Rally started in the early afternoon today with the first two special stages, the PS7 Chivilingo 1 of 27.19 kilometers and the PS8 Rio Lia 1 of 21.09 kilometres. Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja decided that this was the right moment to make a change to the race, the decisive one for the fate of the event.

The M-Sport crew signed the second time in SS7, won by Kalle Rovanpera, and then signed the scratch in the following stage with a great time, a 13’59″0 with which they annihilated the competition.

Behind them, the first of the rivals – Elfyn Evans – had to settle for second place at 6″8 from the leaders of the South American event. Now Tanak has a margin of 20″6 over the Welshman in the general classification with one race missing in the end of the morning lap consisting of three special stages.

Elfyn Evans can console herself for having grabbed second place. A very important result from a World Championship perspective, because at the moment it would allow him to gain more points against Kalle Rovanpera, stuck in fifth place.

Very difficult morning for Teemu Suninen. Yesterday the Finn had finished in second place, a few seconds behind Tanak. Today, due to a set-up that was far from his preferences, he lost several seconds to the Estonian and also second place. So much understeer that, on certain occasions, it becomes oversteer: similar to what Neuville experienced yesterday on the morning lap of the first stage.

Speaking of the Belgian, on SS7 he suffered a puncture after 10 kilometers and was forced to give up fourth position to Rovanpera, but on SS8 he made up for it by regaining fourth position. The feeling, however, is that SS9 will decide which of the two will finish the lap in fourth, i.e. who will have managed the tires better and Neuville, with one less due to the puncture, will certainly not start as the favourite.

Everything changes in WRC2 too, with Oliver Solberg taking advantage of Sami Pajari’s difficulties due to the poor visibility induced by the dust to regain first place in the category rankings. The young Finn from the TokSport team was the author of a very slow test, in which he was forced to stop twice due to the lack of visibility.

After today’s first two tests, Pajari now has a delay of more than half a minute from Solberg, who also managed to manage a spin as best he could on SS7. Gus Greensmith, third, is closing on teammate Pajari, but the gap between the two is still 19.5.