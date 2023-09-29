Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja confirmed their chemistry with the Chile Rally by deservedly finishing the first stage of the third-to-last event of the 2023 WRC in the lead, the last of the season on American soil and on dirt.

The M-Sport Ford team put the day to rest with an authoritative victory on the 23.32 kilometer SS6 Rio Claro 2, thus increasing their margin over their direct rivals for the success of the event.

Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula, the Estonians’ main pursuers, signed the second time of the special, but 3″1 behind. This means that tomorrow morning (Italian afternoon) Tanak will start the second stage with a margin of 4″2 over the Finns of Hyundai Motorsports.

Today was very fruitful for both Tanak and Suninen. The first of the two comes from a series of disappointments which could also lead him to think about testing the market in view of next season, while the second is looking for his first podium since racing at the wheel of the i20 N Rally1.

Behind the first two Elfyn Evans firmly holds third place, although he is now 12″7 behind Ott Tanak and 8″5 behind Teemu Suninen. The Welshman from Toyota Racing was unable to replicate the good things he did in the morning lap and remain in the fight for first place.

The margin that Evans has with the first of his rivals for the podium is comforting, however, because Thierry Neuville is a clear 15 seconds behind him. The Belgian had the satisfaction of overtaking Kalle Rovanpera in the last special stage. An overtaking in performance, but also due to a mistake made by Rovanpera during his test.

The Finn lost the rear of his GR Yaris, causing a half spin. Fortunately for him, the rear of his car did not hit anything solid, otherwise he could have also retired with suspension damage. However, Neuville’s overtaking in the general classification was important for Evans, who now has between himself and his rival a rider who can steal some points from Kalle.

Outside the Top 5 was Takamoto Katsuta, author of a day dotted with small inaccuracies that left him over 45 seconds behind Tanak after just 6 tests. The Japanese, however, is 6″9 behind a Rovanpera who appeared to be in difficulty in opening today’s afternoon practice.

Gregoire Munster’s performance is worth highlighting. The Dutchman, making his debut at the wheel of a Rally1 car – a Ford Puma made by M-Sport – is in seventh place, just over a minute and a half behind the leader of the general classification. Some good lap times during the day, although he has little experience behind the wheel of these cars.

Less good, however, was Alberto Heller, the home idol also making his debut with a Rally1. The Chilean is tenth, preceded by the two contenders for first place in WRC2. In this regard, Sami Pajari was the author of a perfect day in which he was able to push and create a good margin against the first of his pursuers, Oliver Solberg.

Pajari won several tests in the category, but the Norwegian never gave up, not even when, in the last two tests of the day, he damaged the left rear suspension of his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. The duel between the two will certainly continue tomorrow, but this Pajari is starting to send very comforting signals in view of his future and the premier class of the WRC which, sooner or later, will have to face a very important generational change.

The first stage of the Chile Rally ends here. The event will resume tomorrow with Special Stage 7, the 27.19 kilometer Chivilingo 1. The first car will enter the special at 12.57 pm Italian time, therefore in the early afternoon.