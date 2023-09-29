Ott Tanak loves the Chile Rally and, not surprisingly, he was the last winner in the 2019 edition. Today he once again showed how much he likes the South American dirt roads by signing the victory in SS1 of the 2023 edition, the Pulperia 1 of 19.77 kilometers, making him the first overall leader of the event.

Tanak stopped the clock in 10’16″8, preceding the first of his opponents Teemu Suninen by 2″1. The Finn was surprisingly the fastest of the three Hyundai Motorsport crews, also good at putting the three Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 behind him who start as favourites.

Speaking of Suninen’s teammates, the start was terrible – but also the end… – Esapekka Lappi’s race. Arriving at the last corner of the special, a left-hander with a couple of large trees coming out of the corner, in the external, Lappi hit a concrete boulder placed just inside the ideal trajectory and ended up overturning.

The i20 N Rally1 number 4, while in the midst of its sequence of rollovers, ended up towards the outside of the bend, hitting the first tree. The results were inevitable: car destroyed, but fortunately both Lappi and co-driver Janno Ferm escaped the terrible accident unharmed.

The fight for the world title forces Elfyn Evans to always try to do something more than Kalle Rovanpera and, at least in the first round, he managed to do so. The Welshman achieved the third fastest time, 4″9 behind Tanak, while Rovanpera did not go beyond fifth, 5″2 behind his rival for the championship. Rovanpera is forced to open all today’s stages due to his first position in the World Championship, so Evans will have to do everything he can to take advantage of this and open up a good margin to steal precious points.

If Tanak was the author of the best time, Pierre-Louis Loubet can smile because of the fourth time in the special, which places him ahead of Rovanpera and a Thierry Neuville who started very badly. At the end of the test, the Belgian complained that he had no grip and, consequently, no feeling with his car. This turned into an already huge gap from Tanak, over 12 seconds in just one special.

Takamoto Katsuta did not go beyond the seventh fastest time, while behind him Oliver Solberg and Sami Pajari – brand teammates at Skoda – started a nice duel for the top of the WRC2. The Norwegian beat the young Finn by just a tenth of a second.