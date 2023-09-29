Streaming platforms are booming, even with the price increases that have occurred over time, as happened in 2023 with Disney+, Netflix o HBO. However, there are other services that want to forget about the payment model and focus on free content with advertising, as is the case of Rakuten TV.

In 2019, with the aim of taking a different path from Netflix or HBO, Rakuten TV opted for a somewhat different business model under the name Discovering Streaming Freedom. A service with which users can access on-demand content and television channels without paying a subscription.

And now, the main idea of ​​the streaming platform is to continue investing fully in a free service, leaving aside the paid subscription mode that it has been carrying out in recent years. For example, in Spain the option to pay 6.99 euros per month with a free trial month is marketed. So what is going to change? Your commitment to the business model to offer a larger catalog for free.

More free content on Rakuten TV

Rakuten is not doing the math. According to the latest data, he saw how the 165 million euro streaming company had a significant accounting drop which brought it to a value of 35 million. For this reason, they want to go all-in on this new model of offering more channels and content on demand without paying users. That is, under the model of free streaming with ads.

This is exactly what can already be seen in its catalog in Spain, in which you can already see how you can access a good part of its content. Although, still maintains the payment method available. At least for now.

Without a doubt, it is a great bet Rakuten TV. And even more so when the company’s Japanese parent company has injected more than 200 million euros into the project. For this reason, another of the platform’s objectives is to ensure that this new positioning serves to achieve profitability with a more sustainable model.

Furthermore, the CEO, Cedric Dufour, already announced in a statement what the idea of ​​this new positioning was: ‘The particularity of our platform is that we have different ways of offering the service. On the one hand, the one that allows you to buy and rent a movie, but also the the AVOD system (video on demand with advertising), the free part, where you can watch any content without paying (with advertising). On the other hand, there is the option of choosing what you want to see.’

With this model we want to find an identity that is completely defined and adjusts to what this TV platform is. For this reason, they are going to opt for free content with advertising. As is the case of offering all types of free channels in which there are advertisements. So, in this way, they will stop betting mainly on payment and subscriptions, to give more importance to their free catalog.