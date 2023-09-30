Rai license fee, the news surprises everyone: here’s how much you will pay starting from 2024

Until 2023, the Rai license fee will be added directly to the electricity bill and it was a way to try to stem the enormous evasion that lies behind this tax.

But after the words spoken by the European Union which turned its nose up at this practice, from next year 2024 the new The Rai license fee could return to being a separate tax and above all collected in a completely univocal way. But how much could this new price be? In 2023 the amount amounted to 90 euros, a figure divided into 10 convenient installments of 9 euros each directly on the bill.

However, for 2024 this figure could be lower and the indications coming from the government would seem to be precisely these. The news, however, is that there is a bill that aims at the gradual abolition of the fee over the years with an amount that becomes increasingly lower until it disappears completely. We’re talking more about a 20% discount every year.

In this way in the year 2024 you would only have to pay the sum of 72 euros, of 57 euros in 2025, of 46 in 2026 and so on until reaching total and complete zeroing. Well, this is certainly positive news, assuming that the bill actually has the opportunity to pass.

