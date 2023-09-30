loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – Russia want America Latin to be strong, independent and successful, and want to maintain and develop relations with every country in the region. This was stated by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin .

He made these remarks on Friday, when he spoke at the opening ceremony of the first Russian – Latin American International Parliamentary Conference in Moscow.

Putin said Russia has long held similar views on international affairs to many countries in the region.

“Latin America has always fought for independence, and the history of your continent is full of the most striking examples of this,” he said as quoted by RT, Saturday (30/9/2023).

Putin said, countries in this region have become important players in the developing multipolar world, and are influencing the formation of a new system of international relations based on equality, justice, respect for international law and the legitimate interests of each country.

“In this new polycentric architecture, Latin American countries, with their enormous economic potential and human resources, as well as their desire to pursue a sovereign and independent foreign policy, will play one of the leading roles in the world. There is no doubt about that,” he said.

“Russia seeks to maintain and develop relations with all Latin American countries and remains committed to ensuring that the region remains strong, independent and successful in all its unity and diversity,” the Russian president added.

The conference, hosted by Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, brought together more than 200 participants, including lawmakers from Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The conference will run through Monday and will feature panels as well as roundtable discussions on a variety of international issues, including the emergence of multiple worlds and maintaining international security for all.

(ian)