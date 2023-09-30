loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to rebuild territory seized from Ukraine. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russian leader Vladimir Putin said residents of Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine have expressed their desire to become part of Russia. That was realized in the recent local referendum.

He made the remarks in a video speech released on the first anniversary of Russia’s controversial announcement that it would annex four Ukrainian regions.

Putin said the choice to join Russia was strengthened by local elections this month that turned out officials who supported Russian annexation.

“As a year ago in a historic referendum, the people once again expressed and confirmed their desire to stand with Russia and support their compatriots, who, through their hard work and concrete actions, proved worthy of the people’s trust,” said Putin, reported by Al Jazeera.

On the first anniversary of Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions, namely Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised reconstruction of the war-torn region.

“Schools, hospitals, residential buildings and roads, museums and monuments will be rebuilt and rebuilt,” Putin said in a video message released by the Kremlin.

“Before us lies a huge task and a solution to difficult challenges, the implementation of a large program of reconstruction and socio-economic development in our historical region,” Putin continued. “And we will definitely achieve the goals we set.”

The Russian president called the annexation of the region, which is not recognized by the international community, a “historic and decisive event”.

He thanked the people of the region, whose determination made Russia stronger. “We are one nation and together we can overcome anything.”

(ahm)