FPS and resolution were recently confirmed and the first gameplay on Nintendo Switch surprised us! And now we bring you more interesting news for those of you who are waiting for this game for the hybrid console. We receive details of EA Sports FC 24the FIFA replacement that will debut on the hybrid console in the future.

The game has detailed its exclusive features on Nintendo Switch and now we bring you final gameplay on the console. We leave you with the videos:

Remember that EA Sports has already released the initial trailer for its next title, EA Sports FC 24, which will replace FIFA. However, the full announcement was shared somewhat later, confirming the Nintendo Switch edition and release date. September 29, 2023. He then confirmed the download size on the hybrid console, confusing fans a bit.

What do you think? We will be attentive to more details. Meanwhile, if you are interested in the game, you can check all the news about Ultimate Team and the first Ratings or all the Leagues of this successor to FIFA. We read you in the comments!

