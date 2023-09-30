The Rossoneri striker after the 2-0 against Lazio: “I don’t want to reveal the number of goals I intend to score, I’m just saying that I would like to do as many as possible. If we play like this, we have a good chance of winning the Scudetto”

Francesco Pietrella

30 September – MILAN

Christian Pulisic’s match begins in the warm-up. The American places himself near the benches and runs, makes a couple of long throws, has fun with Reijnders and Musah and only shoots on goal a couple of times. He remains silent, almost hidden, a manifestation of an intelligent match where he suddenly scratched, following the action stealthily behind the Lazio defenders. Pulisic slipped into space and scored his third goal in Serie A with his left foot, replicating his performance against Toro on matchday two. Two similar goals where Christian is all there, an intelligent footballer, a talented workaholic returning from an unlucky year in London. Today he came on with the arrival of sunset.

chess player

—

By now the Milan world has taken him by the hand. “I’m having a lot of fun here, but I don’t want to reveal the number of goals I intend to score: I’m just saying that I’d like to score as many as possible. If we play like this, we have a good chance of winning the scudetto.” Especially if CP invents as he knows how. The goal is the manifestation of an insistent action starting from the right: Musah “sucked” the man, Luis Alberto and Zaccagni did not understand each other and Christian slipped right into space. He saw it first. After all, he’s a pretty good chess player. He enjoys himself every day, perhaps in the evening after the matches, and in his CV he also boasts a challenge against the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, world chess champion for ten years in a row (2013-2023). He lasted about twenty moves, then collapsed. But on the pitch he is the one who dictates the pace. Against Lazio he shone on the right, even coming close to scoring a brace, moreover with the same movement as Leao, uncatchable on the left. “Deserved victory – Pulisic reiterated to Dazn -, we immediately put pressure on him. The goal was only a matter of time.” Even improving: on September 30th he already did better than last season, where he scored just one goal in 30 games (many as a substitute).

and Dortmund

—

And since July there is not only “Theao”, the left-handed axis with Theo and Rafael. This time Milan also breaks through on the right. Pioli has long been criticized for never having sacrificed the balance provided by Messias and especially Saelemaekers, but for a few months there has been Captain America: already three goals in eight games. One flick of the right and two of the left. And on Wednesday he will return “home”. He will challenge Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League for the second time, but it will be the first at Signal Iduna Park. Who knows how the famous yellow wall will welcome him, where Christian broke records: he is still the youngest foreigner to have scored for Dortmund. It was 2016, he was 17 years and a few months old. He is now 24 and plays for checkmate. Borussia is warned.

September 30 – 9.41pm

