Suara.com – PSSI General Chair, Erick Thohir, is confident that the football-loving community in Surabaya will support the U-17 World Cup in 2023 which will take place in four cities, one of which is at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT) on 10 November 2023.

“We as the local committee have proposed FIFA as if we don’t mind. We’ll see, it’s a secret. I’m sure the football-loving community in Surabaya will support it,” said Erick when met after the “Rek Ayo Rek Dolen Karo Pak ET” activity in Surabaya, Saturday ( 9/30/2023).

Therefore, he continued, all preparations for holding the U-17 World Cup are important, including the U-17 National Team players who will compete in Surabaya.

“Indeed, this preparation is important because we also want the achievements in the event to be accompanied by the achievements of the national team, at least qualifying for the Group A phase, but we also don’t know the results. Who knows, it could be even better,” he said.

Also Read: Indra Sjafri’s NEW TASK After Failing to Make History at the 2022 Asian Games, Turns Out to Be More Difficult and “Noble”

Apart from that, the man who also serves as Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) is trying to collaborate with local Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in each stadium that is the arena for the U-17 World Cup.

“Later we will discuss next Sunday how to prepare for the event at each match venue, I can’t say yet. But we will do that,” he said.

Not only that, from the referee’s side, FIFA also summoned three referees from Indonesia, namely Thoriq Alkatiri, Aprisman Aranda, and Yudi Nurcahya.

“This is also FIFA’s commitment to ensure that not only the organization and performance of football, but also refereeing human resources are also given the opportunity to improve quality,” he said.

In organizing the U-17 World Cup, there are already supporting institutions for video assistant referees (VAR), which in the future will be intended for the Indonesian League 1.

Also read: Falling in Germany, Bima Sakti remains confident that the prospects for the U-17 Indonesian National Team are good

“In February, the Indonesian League 1 plans to use VAR. At the World Cup tomorrow, we’ll see because of the decision from FIFA,” said Erick.