Voice of Sumatra – The match between PSMS Medan and PSDS Deli Serdang in the continuation of League 2 will take place at the Teladan Stadium today, Sunday (1/10/2023).

The team nicknamed Kinantan Chicken prepared special tactics to fight the Yellow Traktor. In the two previous meetings since 2001, PSMS always won over PSDS Deli Serdang with a score of 1-0.

PSMS Medan coach Ridwan Saragih admitted that in every match he always prepares different tactics and strategies. To fight PSDS, he admitted that he had prepared special tactics.

“Every match, as a coach, I definitely prepare tactics and strategies. There will definitely be changes to the line-up because the opponents we each face are different. This means I have special tactics for tomorrow’s (today’s) match. God willing, we will be given the ease to achieve positive results ,” he said at a press conference, Saturday 30 September 2023.

Ridwan explained that the players were in good condition to face PSDS. He is confident that PSMS Medan will win the match and take home the three points.

“Essentially, PSMS players are 100 percent ready to fight, ready to, God willing, achieve the best results, to win the match,” he said.

He commented on the results of the previous two matches which were always draws. Ridwan said this was an evaluation for his team.

“Every match result must have an evaluation, we have match analysis, the process of conceding goals is both from set pieces. We have also drilled that, we have anticipated it, we have corrected it. We have given understanding to the players to be more focused and concentrated. face the match,” he said.

Meanwhile, PSMS player Joko Susilo admitted that he would give his best. He admitted that all the players were optimistic that they could get three points.

“We are ready to give the best and three fixed price points,” he said.

