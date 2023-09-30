Voice of Sumatra – The 2023/2024 League 2 continuation duel will bring together PSMS Medan vs PSDS Deli Serdang. The match will take place at the Medan Teladan Stadium, Sunday (1/10/2023) at 15.30 WIB.

Ayam Kinantan is targeting victory in the match against PSDS Deli Serdang. Three points must be achieved.

Because PSMS has only scored two points from two matches. The draw was against Sada Sumut FC with a score of 1-1 and Persiraja Banda Aceh also with a score of 1-1.

With this result, PSMS Medan is in fifth position in Group A League 2. Meanwhile, Traktor Kuning is currently in third place in the standings with a collection of 4 points.

Of course, this winning target is not an easy thing for PSMS Medan. Even so, PSMS Medan coach Ridwan Saragih stated that his team’s condition was 100 percent ready to fight against PSDS Deli Serdang.

“One hundred percent is ready and ready to fight, and God willing, we can achieve the best results,” he said.

Meanwhile, PSMS Captain Joko Susilo said that victory was a fixed price for PSMS Medan.

“We are ready to give our best for tomorrow’s match, and 3 points are a fixed price,” he said.

Will the proud team of Medan children succeed in achieving their first victory in this match or will it be the other way around? Of course, this will be answered in the match on Sunday afternoon.

