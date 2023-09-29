loading…

Admiral Viktor Sokolov. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – The news of the death of Admiral Viktor Sokolov became a big concern internationally. However, Russia immediately denied this news.

Without hesitation, Moscow released a video showing Sokolov still alive and looking healthy. This is certainly different from the claims made by Ukraine at some time before.

Furthermore, who really is Viktor Sokolov? Below is a review of his profile that you can read.

Profile Viktor Sokolov

The owner’s full name, Viktor Nikolayevich Sokolov, was a high-ranking officer in the Russian Navy. His rank itself is said to have reached Admiral level.

Quoting the Express UK page, Friday (29/9/2023), Sokolov is one of Vladimir Putin’s mainstay generals in Crimea. In this case, he served as Commander of the Black Sea Fleet.

The position of Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been occupied by Sokolov since 2022. Looking at his work in the Kremlin military, he has also held many other strategic positions before.

Sokolov was born on April 4, 1962. Previously, he completed his education at the Frunze Naval College in Leningrad around 1985.

According to records from the Russian Navy, Sokolov’s first assignment was to the Pacific Fleet. At that time, he was the torpedo and mine warhead commander on the SKR-61 patrol boat.

Over time, his career has improved significantly. This can be seen from Sokolov’s starting to be trusted to occupy important positions.

Throughout the 80s until the early 2000s, Sokolov worked a lot in the Pacific and Northern Fleets. His name became increasingly known when he was appointed deputy commander of the Northern Fleet in 2013.