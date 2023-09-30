Denpasar Voice – So the topic of discussion after receiving a red card against Uzbekistan, here is a short profile of Hugo Samir.

Hugo Samir is currently being discussed, after he received a red card in the 2022 Asian Games because he was said to have intentionally elbowed his opponent.

This action taken by Hugo Samir received various criticism from netizens, until finally this Surabaya-born player raised his voice.

Reporting from the Instagram account @gozipbola, Hugo Samir emphasized that he does not mind if various insults and racist sentences are aimed at him.

However, he asked netizens not to say similar things to their parents and family.

Responding to racist statements from several individuals, Hugo Samir finally received support and encouragement.

This has made his name quite a topic of conversation to this day.

To find out more about Hugo Samir, here is his short profile quoted from the transfermarkt page.

Hugo Samir is a football player who came from Surabaya, January 25 2005.

At a relatively young age, he is currently at the Borneo FC Samarinda club, which is on loan from Persis Solo U-20.

At Borneo FC Samarinda, his contract lasts until 31 May 2024, while at Persis Solo U-20, he is contracted until 10 January 2027.

Apart from that, it is also important to know that Hugo Samir has football blood from his father, Jacksen F Tiago.

Jacksen F Tiago himself is a former football player from Brazil and has also been a coach at an Indonesian club.

So with this, of course football blood is already in Hugo Samir, and he ended up having various achievements. (*/Dinda)