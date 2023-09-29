Suara.com – Aaliyah Massaid, who is reportedly close to Tariq Halilintar, keeps her figure in the public eye. Including the issue of education being pursued by the son of the late Adjie Massaid.

Her figure stole attention, because Aaliyah Massaid once said that she prioritized education rather than making money. Even though she has a big name as a diva child, Aaliyah Massaid admits that she is selective in accepting job offers so that it doesn’t interfere with her studies.

“Busy studying, really busy, so I have to arrange work, whatever,” said Aaliyah Massaid in a video clip from an interview that was re-uploaded to the TikTok account @tiktok.2507 recently.

It is known that the artist who was born in 2002 is currently studying for a bachelor’s degree at the Faculty of Psychology at a private university in Jakarta. The following is a portrait of Aaliyah Massaid while studying.

1. Just finished the exam

Aaliyah Massaid shared a portrait of herself having just finished taking an exam on campus. He wore formal clothes with a white shirt, black trousers and a matching blazer. Her long hair is tied in a ponytail with a natural make-up look.

2. Get together with friends

Aaliyah Massaid while studying. (Doc: Instagram/aaliyahmassaid)

Aaliyah Massaid studies at the Faculty of Psychology at Atma Jaya Catholic University. Diva Reza Artamevia’s son looked compact with his friends when they gathered after the exam. They took photos in the campus corridor smiling with satisfaction after completing the exam.

3. Look elegant wearing a dress

Aaliyah Massaid while studying. (Doc: Instagram/aaliyahmassaid)

On a normal college day, Aaliyah Massaid wears normal clothes and looks elegant wearing a long dress. She pinned half of her hair back and let it hang loose. She also wore a small handbag, while she carried her college papers only by hand.

4. Make up simpel

Aaliyah Massaid while studying. (Doc: Instagram/aaliyahmassaid001)

For her make-up look, Aaliyah Massaid kept her make-up simple and natural. Even so, her beautiful face still shines when she smiles. She styled all her hair back with natural make-up and nude lipstick.

5. Casual style with a shirt

Apart from dresses, Aaliyah Massaid also looks casual by wearing a long shirt and denim trousers. Her long hair was loose over her shoulders and back.