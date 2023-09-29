There are 4 traditional risk factors for cardiovascular disease, known since the 1960s: hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes and cigarette smoking. The first objective is therefore to fight them, with all the weapons available. “But even when they are perfectly under control, the risk of a reinfarction or stroke is not eliminated. This is due to the so-called residual risk, fueled by 4 ‘new’ cardiovascular risk factors: lipoprotein(a) and triglycerides, inflammation, thrombosis, air pollution”. Thus Filippo Crea, full professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome, director of the Center of Excellence for Cardiovascular Sciences, Gemelli Isola-Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina in Rome, explains how to also deal with these new enemies of the arteries, on the occasion of World Day of the heart.

It is called ‘residual risk’ and is the great worry of cardiologists all over the world, because in fact it indicates a partial failure in preventing cardiovascular events, despite all possible measures being implemented against traditional risk factors. Lowering blood pressure, reducing cholesterol or blood sugar values, eliminating cigarette smoking are the main objectives to be pursued from a prevention perspective. But even when all treatment objectives are met, many re-infarctions or new strokes slip through the cracks of prevention. Hence the concept of residual risk, which in practice implies the need to do more and better. Now it is therefore necessary to intercept and counteract it, with new drugs and more.

What stage are cardiovascular disease prevention efforts at? “In terms of prevention – recalls Crea – what we have learned so far is that combating traditional risk factors (arterial hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes, smoking, obesity) remains a ‘north star’, an obligatory direction in which to proceed. the first step, in short, is to try to bring excess bad cholesterol (LDL), blood pressure and diabetes back to target levels, and to encourage abstention from smoking in the most energetic way possible. But we have learned that, even when fundamental risk factors are normalized, a significant portion of risk still remains, which we call residual risk. This residual risk depends on 4 further ‘new’ risk factors, of a lipid, thrombotic, inflammatory and environmental nature”.

What more can be done to combat circulating lipids? “We have seen that among lipids, lipoprotein(a) and triglycerides are powerful risk factors, independent of bad cholesterol (LDL) – Crea specifies – and which until now we have neglected also because there was a lack of therapies. Today, thanks to RNA technology, we have new drugs to combat Lp(a) and triglycerides. A new objective of this prevention 3.0 is therefore to combat this component of the residual risk, linked to an excess of lipids which are not controlled by statins”.

And to more effectively prevent thrombotic disease? “Another important amount of residual risk – highlights the specialist – is linked to insufficient protection from heart attack and sudden death due to the formation of thrombi inside the arteries. So far we have defended ourselves from this risk with a very strong anti-thrombotic therapy known, aspirin. But here too perhaps we can do better in counteracting this risk with new antiplatelet and anticoagulant drugs; among the former, also drugs that have already been in use for some time such as ticagrelor, which could be used as a ‘super-aspirin ‘; among the latter, a lot of interest is being generated by the imminent arrival of new oral anticoagulants, factor XI inhibitors.”

What about inflammation? Why does it contribute to the risk of heart attack and how can you protect yourself? “Inflammation is largely determined by ‘environmental’ risk factors, i.e. an incorrect style of vision – replies the director of the Center of Excellence for Cardiovascular Sciences, Gemelli Isola-Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina – And the marker that signals this residual risk inflammatory is the C-reactive protein (Pcr), which is a kind of barometer because its levels increase with obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and in subjects who follow a diet low in fruit and vegetables, fundamental elements of the Mediterranean diet. , there is an inflammatory risk linked in part to incorrect lifestyles that must absolutely be corrected. But even when we correct the inflammation resulting from an incorrect lifestyle, revealed by the high CRP, there still remains a portion of inflammatory risk that must be addressed with appropriate medications.”

“Recent randomized studies – reports Crea – have revealed that colchicine, an old drug used for decades against gout and pericarditis, is effective above all in secondary prevention, i.e. in those who already have a history of ischemic heart disease. The addition of colchicine to conventional therapy in these subjects improves the prognosis. The results of these studies were so convincing that the European (EMA) and American (FDA) regulatory authorities have already approved the use of colchicine in the secondary prevention of heart attack. These clinical trials moreover, they definitively confirm the inflammatory hypothesis of the genesis of the heart attack, which we had first proposed with a study published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ in 1994”.

And among the environmental risk factors? “Especially for those who live in a big city – the specialist points out – the so-called residual environmental risk, linked to air pollution, must also be considered. This is a risk that acts in depth on the mechanisms that lead to atherosclerotic disease, heart attack and stroke. In this case it is not possible to combat it with pharmacological therapies, and only to a minimal extent can adequate behavior be implemented. And it is certainly a risk that should be addressed through impactful political choices, capable of reducing the levels of pollution in our cities. The environmental risk, not only that linked to health – warns Crea – is dangerously reaching the point of no return”.