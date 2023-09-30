loading…

Drug tests will be mandatory for US soldiers because of the widespread use of drugs among them. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The rise of drug use among members of the United States (US) military is a concern.

The US military will begin random drug testing of its special forces, including the Navy SEALs and the Army’s Delta Force, Green Beret and Ranger Regiments, for steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs starting in November.

US Rear Admiral Keith Davids, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, said the drug tests were necessary to protect soldiers’ health and military readiness.

The Navy will be the first to begin random testing in November and the US Army Special Operations Command said it would soon conduct similar testing, although a start date has not been set.

The US Air Force and Marine Corps special forces command said they have not requested similar policies for random drug testing.

The use of steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs is a limited but persistent problem in the US military, but service leaders have resisted increased testing.

America’s military services have conducted occasional tests when they notice problems with individual service members, but they must obtain special permission from the Pentagon to conduct routine, random tests.

According to Navy command, four military units will be randomly selected each month, and 15 percent of each unit will be tested. The number will reach 200 sailors every month, and those who test positive will be subject to sanctions or dismissal.

The driving factor for the announcement, which had been in the works for months, was the death of a Navy SEAL candidate early last year.