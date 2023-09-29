loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially controls the Wagner mercenary group and asks them to fight in Ukraine. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin met with one of the most senior former commanders of the Wagner mercenary group, Andrei Troshev. They discussed how best to use “volunteer units” in the Ukrainian war.

The meeting underscored the Kremlin’s efforts to show that the state now has control over the mercenary group. It came after a failed uprising in June by his boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was later killed along with other senior commanders in a plane crash in August.

Putin appeared at a meeting in the Kremlin with Andrei Troshev, a former Wagner commander known by the pseudonym “Sedoi” – or “grey hair”.

The Kremlin said the meeting took place on Thursday evening (28/9/2023). Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who has traveled over the past few months to several countries where Wagner mercenaries work, was also present and sat closest to Putin.

Speaking to Troshev, Putin said they had talked about how “volunteer units can carry out various combat tasks, especially, of course, in special military operations zones.”

“You yourself have been fighting in such a unit for more than a year,” Putin said, as reported by Reuters. “You know what it is, how it is done, you know about the problems that need to be resolved first so that the combat work proceeds in the best and most successful way.”

Putin also said he wanted to talk about social support for those involved in the fighting.

Troshev appeared to be listening to Putin, leaning forward and nodding, pencil in hand. His statement is not shown.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA news agency that Troshev now works at the defense ministry.